Britney Spears is apparently working on a new song after the end of her conservatorship

Is Britney Spears getting ready to hit us up with new music one more time?

Spears on Instagram shared a video of herself singing and teased, "Pssss new song in the works. I'm gonna let you know what I mean !!!!!"

The pop star didn't provide further information about what she's working on, but her last studio album was Glory, released in 2016. In recent years, she had been fighting to end the controversial conservatorship set up by her father, and she said she wouldn't perform again while he controlled her career.

But a judge in November ended the conservatorship after 13 years, and TMZ reported that Spears "wants to go back in the studio," although there reportedly weren't plans at that time for her to perform again. Variety also cites sources as saying Spears has been "very interested in making new music" but said it wasn't clear what she was referring to on Instagram.

Spears also warned her "white 'classy' family that I haven't forgotten what they did to me nor will I ever forget," writing that "after what my family tried to do to me three years ago … I needed to be my own cheerleader." Without specifying what she was referring to, the singer previously teased on Instagram that she "just shot a movie."