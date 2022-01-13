Britney Spears rips sister Jamie Lynn over ABC interview: 'She never had to work for anything'

Britney Spears watched her sister Jamie Lynn Spears' recent interview with ABC, and she's not happy.

The pop star posted a lengthy statement on social media Thursday slamming Jamie Lynn, who sat down with ABC ahead of the release of her new book, Things I Should Have Said. The Zoey 101 star claimed she made efforts to help Britney amid her conservatorship battle. In her book, she also reportedly describes her sister's "erratic" past behavior.

Britney said Thursday she watched the interview while "really sick" with a 104-degree fever, and she criticized her sister's claims that "my behavior was out of control," shooting back that "she was never around me much 15 years ago at that time ... so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense?" She also again took issue with her sister performing remixes of her songs at the Radio Disney Awards in 2017.

"I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby," Britney wrote. "She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her!!!!"

Jamie Lynn in the interview said she was confused about Britney's objections to this performance. "I was doing a tribute to honor my sister and all the amazing things that she's done," she said, adding, "Truthfully, I don't know why that bothers her."

Britney has said she wants to "sue my family" for their actions surrounding her controversial conservatorship, which ended in November, and she wrote Thursday, "My family loves to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them!!!!" Jamie Lynn previously told ABC, "I've only ever loved and supported her and done what's right by her, and she knows that, so I don't know why we're in this position right now."