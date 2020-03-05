The daily business briefing: March 5, 2020

U.K. airline Flybe shuts down after coronavirus adds to problems

Long-struggling British regional airline Flybe collapsed on Thursday due to a sharp drop in demand for flights caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The 41-year-old airline, which connects all parts of the United Kingdom with major European cities, became one of the first major companies to shut down because of the coronavirus crisis. The move threatens 2,400 jobs as well as the economies of regions with affected airports. The news came as airlines around the world cancel flights and warn of financial fallout as the rapidly spreading flu-like virus drags down demand for tickets. The British government had agreed to a rescue deal for Flybe, but said Thursday there was nothing more it could do. [Reuters]