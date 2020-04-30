The daily business briefing: April 30, 2020

Economy contracts at 4.8 percent annual rate in 1st quarter

The U.S. economy contracted at an annualized rate of 4.8 percent in the first quarter of 2020 as businesses lost customers or shut down entirely because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was the first quarterly drop in six years, and the steepest since the Great Recession. The first quarter included two months with no coronavirus shutdowns, but the second quarter won't, so it is expected to be even worse. Some experts warn the economy could contract at a rate of more than 30 percent in the second three-month period of 2020. Data from the Labor Department recently showed that more than 26 million Americans have filed initial unemployment claims over five weeks, wiping out all of the job gains since the Great Recession. [The Associated Press, The Washington Post]