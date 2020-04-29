See More Speed Reads
May Day
Mass workplace, rent strikes planned for May 1

1:11 p.m.

This Friday, employees from major U.S. corporations are staging a mass strike, and asking customers to join in by boycotting their employers.

As the coronavirus pandemic rolls on, employees have chosen May 1, International Workers' Day, to walk out of their jobs at Amazon, Whole Foods, Instacart, Walmart, Target, and Shipt, demanding they be provided with paid leave, protective gear, and hazard pay, reports Vice News.

This comes after Instacart turned its first profit as the pandemic has led increased demand for grocery delivery, The Information reported.

Target employee Adam Ryan told Vice, "We want to shut down industry across the board and push back with large numbers against the right-wing groups that want to risk our lives by reopening the economy."

Other strikes are also planned for May 1, including student protests and rent strikes. Ties between May Day and labor rights activism were born in the U.S. during the Industrial Revolution as workers were dying from poor conditions and long hours.

"May Day is the day you don't go to work or buy things or pay rent," Vanessa Bain, a lead organizer of the Instacart walkout, told Vice. "To consumers, we're saying: 'Don't buy from these companies on May 1. Don't empower them with your dollars.'" Taylor Watson

strange boast
Trump argues 1 million coronavirus cases in the U.S. is a reflection of 'superior' testing

2:34 p.m.

President Trump suggested Wednesday that the United State surpassing one million coronavirus cases is a statistic that sounds worse than it is, because it's really a reflection of the country's "superior" testing efforts, despite experts arguing testing needs to ramp up significantly.

He also claims he received some outside validation about the U.S.'s performance from none other than South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Seoul, of course, has often been heralded as the country that set the gold standard for handling the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to its intense and efficient testing program that helped the country keep infections and deaths relatively low, while also avoiding a full-scale economic shutdown as has been seen in many other parts of the world. Tim O'Donnell

driving downhill
Lyft lays off 17 percent of its workforce as Uber reportedly considers doing the same

2:00 p.m.
Lyft car.
Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Lyft

Lyft is laying off nearly 1,000 workers after seeing its ridership drop off amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ride hailing company announced Wednesday it was cutting 17 percent of its staff, amounting to 982 employees, as well as instituting pay cuts for remaining workers. Lyft drivers aren't employees of the company so they aren't subject to the pay cuts or layoffs, but ridership plunges have massively cut their incomes already.

In addition to the layoffs, Lyft will furlough five percent of its staff, CEO Logan Green said Wednesday. Senior executives will take 30 percent pay cuts, vice president-level employees will take 20 percent, and other salaried employees will see their pay cut 10 percent. That likely means bad news for Lyft drivers as well, many of whom rely on driving to make ends meet or as their entire income. "If Lyft is cutting staff, it's easy to presume that platform spend is sharply down," TechCrunch noted.

Uber was also considering laying off as much as 20 percent of its staff, The Information reported Tuesday. That would amount to as many as 5,400 of Uber's 27,000 employees, with the platform seeing ridership dropping as much as 80 percent in some areas. Kathryn Krawczyk

unchastened
Elon Musk, who predicted 'close to zero' new coronavirus cases by the end of April, demands we 'free America'

12:58 p.m.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's coronavirus tweets from last month sure haven't aged well, but he's still got even more to confidently declare about the pandemic.

Musk on Twitter this week criticized lockdown measures put in place in the United States to slow the spread of COVID-19, demanding in one, "FREE AMERICA NOW." He applauded Texas for its plan to begin reopening the state's economy, and said the U.S. should "reopen with care and appropriate protection, but don't put everyone under de facto house arrest."

Musk also replied to a user who claimed the "scariest thing" about the pandemic isn't the coronavirus but seeing Americans willing to give up freedom, to which the Tesla CEO responded, "true."

These tweets, as Gizmodo points out, come after Musk previously downplayed the threat of the coronavirus and in March predicted that by the end of April, there would be "close to zero" new coronavirus cases in the United States. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. continues to rise and just passed one million on Tuesday.

"The coronavirus panic is dumb," Musk also wrote in early March regarding a virus that would go on to kill over 58,000 Americans as of this week, more than were killed in the Vietnam War.

Experts have repeatedly warned about the dangers of reopening the economy too quickly, and recent polls have found a majority of Americans are fearful of the U.S. reopening too soon. "If you jump the gun, and go into a situation where you have a big spike, you're going to set yourself back," Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, recently stressed.

Solving COVID
A new research project is attempting to see if dogs can detect the coronavirus by smell

12:27 p.m.
Labrador retriever..
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

A squadron of Labrador retrievers are being trained to possibly sniff out the coronavirus in unsuspecting carriers, The Washington Post reports.

A University of Pennsylvania research project has enlisted eight dogs to determine whether they can detect an odor associated with the virus (a similar program is under way at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine). If it works out, dogs could theoretically be used to help track and trace the virus at airports, businesses, or hospitals, like they already do for drugs, explosives, and other contraband. Dogs have been shown to be effective at detecting malaria, cancers, and harmful bacteria with their noses, so it's not out of the question they could do the same for the new virus.

Like just about everything else associated with COVID-19, there are a lot of unknowns, including the fact that canines may be able register the smell using urine and saliva samples, but struggle to do so in a living, breathing, walking human.

Even if the training is successful, there could be a demand problem — there's already a shortage in detection dogs, after all. To counter, scientists at Penn hope they may be able to learn from dogs and create an "electronic nose," or sensor based off the research. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Chan Zuckerberg Initiative donates $13.6 million to coronavirus antibody testing in San Francisco

11:22 a.m.

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan's charitable organization is dedicating $13.6 million to figure out how COVID-19 is spreading around San Francisco and when it'll be safe to reopen.

The Facebook founder and his wife, a pediatrician, set up the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative in 2015, dedicating the company to curing, preventing, and managing disease worldwide. The initiative established the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub, and it, along with Stanford University and the University of California, San Francisco, will conduct two antibody studies using the new funding, Zuckerberg announced Wednesday.

The first of the two studies will enroll 4,000 Bay Area residents into a program where they'll be tested monthly for both COVID-19 and antibodies that indicate they've had the disease in the past. It'll run from April to December and examine where new coronavirus cases are coming from, and ultimately aims to inform a safe reopening of the area.

The second study will enroll 3,500 frontline health care workers in a weekly antibody testing program to determine how quickly nurses and doctors get infected. It'll also look to see if the antibodies workers develop after recovery keep them from contracting the disease again, and if so, for how long.

Both studies are meant to learn more about how the virus is traveling in the Bay Area, but they could have worldwide implications by figuring out just how the virus spreads and if its antibodies can protect people from further infection. Kathryn Krawczyk

a closer look
Navy secretary announces 'deeper review' into USS Theodore Roosevelt after ousted captain's firing

10:53 a.m.
Capt. Brett Crozier
U.S. Navy via Getty Images

The Navy recently recommended that the captain who was ousted after warning about a coronavirus outbreak on his ship be reinstated, but that decision has now been put off while a "deeper review" takes place.

Adm. Mike Gilday, the Chief of Naval Operations, last week recommended that Capt. Brett Crozier be reinstated after he was relieved of command over a letter he wrote warning about a coronavirus outbreak on the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

On Wednesday, however, Acting Navy Secretary James McPherson said that after speaking to Gilday about his recommendation, he has "unanswered questions" from the initial inquiry that "can only be answered by a deeper review." McPherson said he's ordering Gilday "to conduct a follow-on command investigation" to "provide a more fulsome understanding of the sequence of events, actions, and decisions of the chain of command surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt."

Then-Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly had criticized Crozier for sending his letter, which leaked to the press, to a "broad array of people." Modly later resigned after describing Crozier as "too naive or too stupid" to run the ship.

News of the review came after Politico reported that Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley recommended to Defense Secretary Mark Esper that a decision on Crozier's reinstatement be deferred while a fuller investigation is opened. McPherson reportedly agreed with Gilday at first about reinstating Crozier but changed his mind based on Milley's recommendation. According to Politico, Milley thought "that a larger investigation should be conducted" but he "was not against Crozier being reinstated." The Associated Press reports the new investigation is intended to not last more than 30 days. Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Gilead says clinical trials show coronavirus patients responding to antiviral drug

10:42 a.m.
Gilead Sciences.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Gilead Sciences on Wednesday revealed some promising news about remdesivir, an antiviral drug that has been touted as a potential COVID-19 treatment.

The company said its own trial, as well one overseen by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, met their goals, with coronavirus patients reportedly responding well to the drug, reports CNBC. The data from the NIAID is still under wraps, though it's expected to be released at an upcoming briefing.

As for Gilead's trial, which involved 397 patients with severe COVID-19 cases, at least 50 percent of patients treated with a 5-day dosage of remdesivir improved and more than half were discharged from the hospital within two weeks. The overall mortality rate of the study was 7 percent, and relatively few patients developed bad side effects from the drug.

There are caveats, of course. The trial wasn't evaluated against a control group of patients who didn't receive the drug. It's also unclear if the high survival and improvement rates may have been natural recoveries from less severe cases. Still, the news is considered encouraging, albeit far from a "home run," as former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said after seeing the results. He also reiterated that even if remdesivir is effective, it's a treatment, not a cure.

The NIAID study is considered the most important test, Stat News reports, so the results will be watched closely. Read more at Stat News and CNBC. Tim O'Donnell

