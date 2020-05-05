The daily business briefing: May 5, 2020

Amazon executive resigns over protester firings

An Amazon vice president, Tim Bray, said Monday that he had quit his job at the online retail giant "in dismay" over the company's decision to fire some workers who protested workplace safety during the coronavirus pandemic. Bray, an engineer, was vice president of the company's cloud computing arm, and before that of Amazon Web Services. Bray criticized the firings of Staten Island warehouse protest leader Christian Smalls, and Maren Costa and Emily Cunningham, who circulated a petition in March calling on Amazon to expand sick leave. Smalls' case is being investigated by New York's attorney general. Bray said the fired workers were whistle-blowers, and that their dismissal was "evidence of a vein of toxicity running through the company culture." [The New York Times]