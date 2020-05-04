See More Speed Reads
'climate of fear'
Amazon vice president resigns over protester firings, condemning company's 'climate of fear'

10:57 a.m.
Amazon fulfillment center in Staten Island
Johannes Eisele / Getty Images

A vice president at Amazon has resigned in protest of the company, accusing it of firing whistleblowers to create a "climate of fear."

Tim Bray, an Amazon Web Services senior engineer and vice president, announced that after five years with the company, "I quit in dismay at Amazon firing whistleblowers who were making noise about warehouse employees frightened of COVID-19," Vice News reports.

Amazon in recent weeks has fired numerous employees who spoke out and protested against the company for allegedly not taking adequate precautions to protect warehouse workers during the coronavirus crisis, although Amazon has said "we respect the rights of employees to protest" and cited other reasons for the firings. In March, for instance, the company fired Chris Smalls, who organized a protest in New York against Amazon. Smalls alleged his firing was retaliation, but Amazon cited "multiple safety issues."

In his announcement, Bray named Smalls and other Amazon workers who have been fired, including two who also criticized the company's climate policies. He described the company's alleged "activist-firing" as "chickensh-t," "designed to create a climate of fear," and "like painting a sign on your forehead saying 'either guilty, or has something to hide,'" also saying it reveals a "vein of toxicity running through the company culture."

Bray also wrote that, "at the end of the day, the big problem isn't the specifics of COVID-19 response. It's that Amazon treats the humans in the warehouses as fungible units of pick-and-pack potential." Amazon has not responded to Bray's resignation but previously said it has "taken extreme measures to keep people safe" during the pandemic. Brendan Morrow

he speaks!
Justice Clarence Thomas was unusually chatty during the Supreme Court's historic livestream

11:47 a.m.

The Supreme Court's Monday arguments were out of the ordinary in more ways than one.

Monday marked the first time the court had broadcast oral arguments live in its history. Justices and the lawyers for the case U.S. Patent and Trademark Office v. Booking.com dialed in to a conference line to debate whether Booking.com could trademark its name, some with more success than others.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor had a brief bit of difficulty when Chief Justice John Roberts asked her to chime in with questions, seemingly forgetting to unmute herself before speaking.

Justice Stephen Breyer spoke right away when called on, but had a shoddy connection that made the first few seconds of his questioning unintelligible. But Justice Clarence Thomas had no trouble asking questions comparing Booking.com to a custom 1-800 nummber — a fact made especially unusual given that he's famous for rarely speaking during arguments. It's been at least a year since Thomas asked a question during arguments, and before that, it had been three years since his voice was heard. Kathryn Krawczyk

Rest in peace
Don Shula, the NFL's winningest head coach, dies at 90

11:11 a.m.

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula died "peacefully at his home" on Monday, the team said in a statement. He was 90.

Shula is a legendary figure in the football world, and his reputation is well-earned. He's the winningest coach in NFL, compiling 328 victories between 1963 and 1995 while leading the then-Baltimore Colts, and, eventually, the Dolphins for the vast majority of his career on the sidelines.

The Dolphins went to five Super Bowls under Shula, winning two. His most memorable season came in 1972, when the Dolphins completed a 14-0 regular season and went on to win their three playoff games to finish a perfect 17-0. Thanks to Eli Manning and the New York Giants in 2008, it remains the only unblemished season in NFL history. The team won another title the following year.

Shula entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997. Tim O'Donnell

another health crisis
Crisis counselors are facing an overwhelming surge in calls — and struggling with mental health themselves

10:42 a.m.
A crisis call worker.
GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images

Health care workers have become the face of the coronavirus fight, donning face protectors to deal with overflowing emergency rooms.

But another kind of health care worker is dealing with a quieter crisis amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They're on the end of phone lines, answering a skyrocketing number of calls from people with mental health concerns, and are struggling to separate work from home, Stat News reports.

Lauren Ochs works as a crisis call worker in St. Louis, Missouri, usually operating out of an office and able to talk with colleagues after a particularly tough call and "decompress on the drive home," she tells Stat News. But now Ochs is working from her daughter's basement playroom. "There's no transition. After taking 30 or 35 calls in a shift, I step over my daughter's Frozen Jenga game and go upstairs to the kitchen for a bowl of cereal," she says.

The St. Louis call center saw a bump from 557 calls in February to 2,150 in March, a 285 percent increase. A third of those callers reported COVID-19 as a reason they were calling in April — they're worried about jobs, going to the store, or substance use, or dealing with the loss of a loved one from the virus, Stat News reports. The workers answering crisis calls often share those feelings, and while it can help them to be "empathetic," "it's a lot all at once, and this pandemic is sucking a lot of energy out of us," Ochs says. Read more at Stat News. Kathryn Krawczyk

triple check
Former FDA commissioner says coronavirus antibody tests are returning tons of false positives

10:14 a.m.

Former Food and Drug Administration Scott Gottlieb said Monday that if he took a coronavirus antibody test to see if he had built up any protection against the virus, he'd receive his result and then take the test again two more times.

Gottlieb, during an appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box, said people shouldn't "put any stock" in a single antibody result, because the current tests on the market are churning out a high rate of false positives, which could lead people who don't have immunity to think they're safe. If those people repeat the tests, though, their chances of getting an accurate result increase.

Antibody tests aren't useless from Gottlieb's perspective, though. He believes they can help paint a clearer picture of the scale of the pandemic — that is, while they may not help dictate what an individual should do going forward, they can help scientists and doctors understand the larger trend. Gottlieb has said he believes the number of coronavirus cases in the United States is likely 10 to 20 times higher than what's been recorded, and that would likely include folks who have already recovered.

He also said he's fairly confident antibodies do point to some immunity, meaning it's unlikely people would get re-infected, or, if they do, they probably would experience a mild case since the body is more experienced at fighting the virus. The question, of course, is how long that immunity lasts. Tim O'Donnell

I know what you are
Stephenie Meyer confirms she's finally publishing the Twilight retelling Midnight Sun

9:24 a.m.

Edward Cullen and Bella Swan are coming back.

Twelve years after Twilight author Stephenie Meyer scrapped plans to retell her four-part vampire saga from Edward's point of view, she revealed to fans Monday that "I am very excited to finally, finally announce the release of Midnight Sun on 4 August," The Guardian reports.

After an early manuscript of the Twilight retelling leaked illegally online in 2008, Meyer had abandoned the project, claiming "if I tried to write Midnight Sun now, in my current frame of mind, James [the books' primary antagonist] would probably win and all the Cullens would die, which wouldn't dovetail too well with the original story."

Meyer's Monday announcement comes after days of a cryptic countdown on her website, and fans crashed the page early in the day in an attempt to find out news from the author, who's Twilight Saga has sold over 100 million copies to date. Actor Robert Pattinson played Edward in the movie adaptations, which grossed over $3.3 billion worldwide, alongside Kristen Stewart playing Bella.

"It's a crazy time right now and I wasn't sure it was the right time to put this book out, but some of you have been waiting for just so so long it didn't seem right to make you wait any more," Meyer went on. Her publisher added that the new book will pull inspiration from "the classic myth of Hades and Persephone" and that "this unforgettable tale as told through Edward's eyes takes on a new and decidedly dark twist."
Jeva Lange

Stranger than fiction
The guy who played Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane broke the deadlift world record this weekend

9:03 a.m.

The last time we saw Gregor Clegane — better known as "The Mountain" — he was falling to his death from the Red Keep, pushed through a crumbling wall in an act of suicide by his brother, Sandor "The Hound" Clegane. But Hafthor Bjornsson, the actor who played the elder Clegane in five seasons of HBO's Game of Thrones, made a thrilling return this weekend that would have made even The Mountain quake in his armor, ESPN reports. On Saturday, Bjornsson managed to deadlift 501 kilograms, or about 1104.5 pounds, on his third attempt, breaking the world record. For comparison, that's about the equivalent of lifting a large polar bear, or a small moose.

The 31-year-old Icelander — who has his own nickname, "Thor" — stands an intimidating 6 foot 9 inches and weighs 425 pounds, and won the World's Strongest Man competition back in 2018. The previous deadlift world record, of 500 kilograms or 1,102.31 pounds, was set in 2016 by Eddie Hall.

Watch Bjornsson's lift, below. Jeva Lange

coming to you live from the Supreme Court
You can listen live to the Supreme Court's oral arguments today for the 1st time

8:31 a.m.
Supreme Court
Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Ever wanted to listen live to arguments in the Supreme Court? Now's your chance.

On Monday, the Supreme Court is set to hear arguments over the phone for the first time ever due to the coronavirus pandemic; they'll hear 10 cases remotely from now until May 13. But that's not the only history being made on Monday, as the Supreme Court will also for the first time ever make the audio available to be listened to live, The Associated Press reports.

The Supreme Court had previously been delivering decisions to cases remotely, but they'll now remotely hear oral arguments for cases including three involving subpoenas for President Trump's financial records, and the court will also consider whether faithless electors can cast their vote for presidential candidates who they aren't pledged to support, The New York Times reports. A trademark case involving Booking.com is the first one set for Monday's historic remote session.

Networks like C-SPAN will be carrying the Supreme Court's live arguments, and C-SPAN general counsel Bruce Collins told the Times, "It's a remarkable development and completely unexpected." The Supreme Court has sometimes released audio of its arguments after the fact but has never before allowed for live coverage. The AP observes that it's possible this could pave the way for the court to continue offering live streams in the future, although it could also end up being a one-time change. Either way, lawyer Lisa Blatt told CNN ahead of the arguments, "I never thought the day would come when high on my list of pre-argument worries was how to keep my dog from interrupting."

Monday's session is set to begin at 10:00 a.m Eastern. You can listen via C-SPAN or here via NPR. Brendan Morrow

