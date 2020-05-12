The daily business briefing: May 12, 2020

Fauci to warn Senate of 'needless' death if states reopen too quickly

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is expected to warn the Senate health committee on Tuesday that if states reopen their economies too fast, Americans will experience "needless suffering and death," The New York Times reports. Fauci and three other top government doctors are scheduled to testify remotely. In an email sent late Monday night, Fauci wrote that the "major message" he hopes to convey to the committee is "if we skip over the checkpoints in the guidelines to 'Open America Again,' then we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks throughout the country. This will not only result in needless suffering and death, but would actually set us back on our quest to return to normal." [The New York Times]