The daily business briefing: June 17, 2020

Retail sales make biggest monthly jump on record

The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that retail sales jumped by 17.7 percent in May, the biggest monthly jump on record. The news fueled hopes that the economy was rebounding as states eased coronavirus lockdowns and let businesses reopen. The May gains followed two months of record declines for retailers, with drops of 8.3 percent in March and 14.7 percent in April. Many of the stores and restaurants that have reopened have done so with fewer employees, signaling more economic pain to come. "I would caution not to be fooled by this large gain," said Beth Ann Bovino, chief U.S. economist at S&P Global. "We still have a long way to go in repairing the economy." [The New York Times, The Associtated Press]