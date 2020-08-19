The daily business briefing: August 19, 2020

Trump delays China trade talks, repeats finger-pointing over virus

President Trump said Tuesday that he called off trade talks with China that were scheduled for last weekend. "I don't want to talk to China right now," Trump said in Arizona. The news came after Trump has stepped up complaints over China's handling of the outbreak of the coronavirus. The first outbreak was reported late last year, and Trump has repeatedly referred to COVID-19 as the "China Virus," deflecting criticism for his handling of the crisis by blaming China. "What China did to the world was unthinkable," he said. The trade talks had been scheduled to review progress six months into the "phase one" trade deal between the world's two biggest economies after months of tit-for-tat tariffs launched by Trump in response to Beijing trade practices he called unfair. [Bloomberg]