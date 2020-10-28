The daily business briefing: October 28, 2020

Jon Stewart to host new current affairs show on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ on Tuesday announced it has signed a deal with comedian Jon Stewart for multiple seasons of a new current affairs show, which Stewart will host and executive produce through his Busboy Productions. This will be Stewart's first return to television since his departure from The Daily Show in 2015, when Trevor Noah took over as host. Stewart's new show will be a "one-hour, single-issue series" that will "explore topics that are currently part of the national conversation and his advocacy work," and each season will be accompanied by a companion podcast. Stewart told The New York Times in June he "sometimes" wishes he still had his own show, "but not the one that I had ... My efficacy for that kind of conversation has passed." [Variety, The Hollywood Reporter]