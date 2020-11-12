The daily business briefing: November 12, 2020

Ring smart doorbells recalled due to fire concern

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has posted a recall notice for Ring's second-generation video doorbells over fire concerns. The recall affects about 350,000 units in the United States, and 8,700 in Canada. The model sold by Amazon-owned Ring, already under scrutiny by privacy advocates, has been named in 23 reports of fire and eight reports of minor burns. According to the CPSC, risk of fire has been linked to the use of incorrect screws in the smart doorbell's installation. Ring said customers affected by the recall don't have to return their devices. The company said users who used the screws included with the system should not be affected. A company spokesperson said the company has "contacted customers who purchased a Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) to ensure they received the updated user manual and follow the device installation instructions." [TechCrunch]