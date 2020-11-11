See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
A record 145,835 new coronavirus cases reported in U.S. on Wednesday

10:24 p.m.
A woman wearing a mask walks in New Jersey.
Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images

On Wednesday, 145,835 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the United States, The Washington Post says, the most ever reported in a day.

More than 64,000 coronavirus patients are hospitalized in the United States, with nearly 3,000 on ventilators. There has also been a sharp increase in the daily number of deaths, with at least 1,408 people dying on Wednesday, including a record number in Minnesota, Alabama, and Tennessee. "The cat's already out of the bag," Albert Ko, an infectious disease physician at the Yale School of Public Health, told the Post. "We're having widespread transmission. It's going to get worse, certainly, for the next month."

Health experts warn that because of the holidays and colder temperatures, the number of cases will likely increase dramatically, as people ignore advice and gather in larger groups inside. "The worst of this crisis is playing out in the next six to eight weeks," David Rubin, director of PolicyLab at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, told the Post. "The irony is, this is the time we most need our public leadership. Right now." President Trump is not focusing on the coronavirus pandemic, instead spending his days tweeting baseless claims about widespread voter fraud.

Hospitals across the United States are preparing for a surge in patients, moving doctors to different department and hiring traveling nurses. Most are still dealing with not having enough personal protective equipment like masks and gloves, and that's "a grave concern," Janis Orlowski, chief health-care officer at the Association of American Medical Colleges, told the Post. "When we first saw the pandemic start in the spring, it was on a rolling basis — some cases in Washington, others in New York. Now we're seeing increases everywhere. We are seeing hospitals being strained across the country. What we're seeing is not only burnout but a lot of complications having stress on medical professionals for an extended period of time." Catherine Garcia

Biden White House
Biden's White House chief of staff pick calls new role 'the honor of a lifetime'

8:32 p.m.
Ron Klain and Joe Biden.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden announced on Wednesday night that he has chosen Ron Klain as his White House chief of staff, saying he has been "invaluable to me over the many years that we have worked together," including during the 2009 economic downturn and 2014 Ebola outbreak.

After graduating from Harvard Law, Klain joined Biden's team in 1989, when he was a senator. Klain has spent the last several decades active in Democratic politics, and was "Ebola czar" for former President Barack Obama during his second term.

In a statement, Biden said Klain's "deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum is precisely what I need in a White House chief of staff as we confront this moment of crisis and bring our country together again."

Klain called it an "honor of a lifetime to serve President-elect Biden in this role, and I am humbled by his confidence." On Twitter, he thanked people for their "kind wishes" and said he "will give my all to lead a talented and diverse team in a Biden-Harris WH." Catherine Garcia

Breaking news
Biden reportedly picks Ron Klain as his White House chief of staff

8:08 p.m.
Ron Klain.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden has selected Ron Klain to be his White House chief of staff, several people with knowledge of the matter told The New York Times.

Klain is a lawyer who served as "Ebola czar" during former President Barack Obama's second term, leading efforts to guide the country through an outbreak of the disease. In the late 1980s, after graduating from Harvard Law, Klain went to work for Biden, then a senator representing Delaware, and they have remained close confidants ever since.

Biden could publicly name Klain as his chief of staff as early as Thursday morning. The president-elect is expected to announce several top White House staffers in the next few days, but advisers say he likely won't share his Cabinet picks until closer to Thanksgiving. Catherine Garcia

election 2020
Arizona's GOP AG says election was fair, and if there was a 'conspiracy, it apparently didn't work'

7:10 p.m.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) shot down conspiracy theories surrounding the state and how it ran its election, telling Fox Business host Neil Cavuto on Wednesday afternoon that "if indeed there was some great conspiracy, it apparently didn't work."

As of Wednesday morning, President-elect Joe Biden leads President Trump by less than 13,000 votes in Arizona, with less than 50,000 votes left to count. Brnovich said that Democrats lost races and Republicans won, and "it came down to: People split their ticket. People voted for Republicans down ballot, and they didn't vote for President Trump or [GOP Sen.] Martha McSally. So, that's the reality."

His office received 1,000 complaints about Sharpies being used on ballots, which is legal. People said the Sharpies ruined their ballots, but Brnovich said "we looked into it. We were able to determine that did not affect anyone's vote. They also did a random audit of two percent of the precincts, and it came back 100 percent that there wasn't any statistical anomalies or errors."

Trump's re-election team filed a lawsuit claiming that votes cast in person were "incorrectly rejected" by poll workers, and a Maricopa County Superior Judge is set to review evidence in the case on Thursday. Brnovich said in this situation, "we are literally talking about less than 200 votes that are in question. Even if was possible that those votes flip, those 200 votes, I do not think it will make a difference in Arizona, just because of the number." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Ticketmaster planning to verify if fans have received a COVID-19 vaccine or tested negative before concerts

5:40 p.m.
U2 performs in Milan, Italy
Giuseppe Cacace/Getty Images

Whenever it's possible to attend large concerts again, it seems proof that you've received a COVID-19 vaccine — or at least tested negative for the coronavirus — will be a requirement.

Ticketmaster is working on a plan to use "smart phones to verify fans' vaccination status or whether they've tested negative for the coronavirus within a 24 to 72 hour window" before they can attend events once concerts return, Billboard reported on Wednesday.

This would evidently entail having a third party health pass company verify a person's vaccination status, or verify that they've recently tested negative for the coronavirus, after they purchase a ticket. Once that has been confirmed, Ticketmaster, which wouldn't have access to medical records, would issue the necessary credentials. But "if a fan tested positive or didn't take a test to verify their status, they would not be granted access to the event," Billboard says.

Ticketmaster President Mark Yovich told Billboard that "we're already seeing many third-party health care providers prepare to handle the vetting — whether that is getting a vaccine, taking a test, or other methods of review and approval — which could then be linked via a digital ticket so everyone entering the event is verified." He added that the company hopes to "provide enough flexibility and options that venues and fans have multiple paths to return to events."

News of Ticketmaster's plan comes after Pfizer announced this week that an early analysis suggested its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is more than 90 percent effective, although it still needs to be proven to be safe and approved by the Food and Drug Administration. If it does get approved, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, has predicted that the average person may be able to get it by April 2021. Brendan Morrow

Foreign policy
Biden administration likely won't oppose 'every single thing' Trump has done in Israel

5:22 p.m.
Joe Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu.
DEBBIE HILL/AFP via Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden is poised to overturn some of President Trump's most notable domestic policies via executive order, and it seems likely he'll change course on a number of foreign policy directives, as well. That will apply to matters related to Israel, The Washington Post reports. Biden has already said he'll nix some plans, including Trump's controversial decision to relocate the United States embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, but it won't be an all or nothing approach, writes the Post.

Some of the Trump administration's initiatives appear likely to stick. For instance, Biden has endorsed groundbreaking deals Israel struck with Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Sudan, which came to fruition with help from the White House.

"Not every single that President Trump has done in Israel is going to automatically be something that is opposed by the Biden administration," Michael Koplow, the policy director at the Israel Policy Forum, told the Post. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

media news
Jeffrey Toobin fired by The New Yorker after exposing himself on video call

5:12 p.m.

Longtime New Yorker staff writer Jeffrey Toobin was fired Wednesday after exposing himself on a video call last month.

The Daily Beast first reported that New Yorker employees had received a memo from the chief people officer at Condé Nast, which owns The New Yorker, who told them Toobin was fired following an investigation. Toobin quickly confirmed the news on Twitter, writing that he was fired, but "will always love the magazine, will miss my colleagues, and will look forward to reading their work."

Toobin was reportedly in a video call with New Yorker and WNYC radio staffers last month when he apparently exposed himself. Toobin insisted he thought his camera was off, calling it all an "embarrassingly stupid mistake." Toobin was suspended by CNN, where he serves as a legal analyst, after the incident, but it's unclear if he still has that job. Kathryn Krawczyk

election 2020
Biden's Pennsylvania lead is now big enough to avoid an automatic recount

4:45 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden's lead in Pennsylvania has, for now at least, cleared the state's automatic recount threshold.

If one candidate wins an election in Pennsylvania by a 0.5 percent margin or lower, the state will recount the ballots, regardless of whether a request is made. But with new ballots in from Allegheny County, which is home to Pittsburgh, Biden is now up by 0.74 percent. Theoretically, the number could shrink with more tallying underway, but Biden's lead is expected to continue going up, so President Trump or Pennsylvania voters will have to seek out a recount should he desire one.

In terms of raw totals, Biden is now up by 50,000 votes, which means that even if Trump's legal team is successful in getting courts to toss out 10,000 votes received between Election Day and Nov. 6, there's little chance they could actually alter the results unless they find evidence of large-scale voter fraud, which The New York Times reports is nonexistent. Tim O'Donnell

