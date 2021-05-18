The daily business briefing: May 18, 2021

Amazon reportedly in talks to acquire MGM

Amazon, looking to bring more television and film properties to its streaming service, is in talks to buy Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, the Los Angeles Times and Variety reported Monday, citing industry sources familiar with the matter. MGM would give Amazon access to the James Bond and Rocky franchises, as well as popular television shows like The Voice and The Handmaid's Tale. The studio has been up for sale since as early as December, the Times reports, and the price being discussed is between $7 billion and $9 billion. Amazon is eager to stay on equal footing with streaming giants Netflix and Disney+, and MGM has 4,000 movies that would be added to its library. The news came as AT&T announced plans to merge WarnerMedia with Discovery to create a streaming powerhouse to compete against Netflix and Disney+. [Los Angeles Times, Variety]