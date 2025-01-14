Getty Images and Shutterstock merge into a picture powerhouse to combat AI

The $3.7 billion deal is one of the largest in the industry's history

The Shutterstock and Getty Images logos are seen on a pair of computer and phone screens.
The combined company says it can save $150 to $200 million via the deal
(Image credit: Tiffany Hagler-Geard / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

Anyone looking to snag an image online probably checks two major websites first: Getty Images and Shutterstock. But the two companies are competitors no longer, as Getty Images and Shutterstock announced on Jan. 7 that they were merging into a single enterprise in a $3.7 billion deal, pending regulatory approval.

Even more notable, though, might be the merger's timing. Image licensing platforms like Getty and Shutterstock are facing significant competition from artificial intelligence photo generators. With the world's rapid advancements around AI, both companies — and its new, combined iteration — seem to be altering their strategy to counter this push.

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

