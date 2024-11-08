How AI-generated images are threatening science

Publishers and specialists are struggling to keep up with the impact of new content

Photo collage of a man wearing a lab coat with his forehead is cut away, to reveal a mould-filled Petri dish behind. His hand is raised, showing the &quot;ok&quot; gesture and revealing several additional fingers sprouting from it, and his mouth is unnaturally positioned on the face and filled with far too many teeth.
Experts say the rapid evolution of AI and a lack of regulation is cause for concern
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

Generative AI’s rapid rise over recent years has sparked panic about misinformation, job losses and more. Now experts say science itself may be under threat.

Due to recent developments in AI, nearly every element of a scientific paper can now be artificially produced quickly and easily. And AI-generated images – from diagrams to microscopy imagery – are increasingly difficult to identify. Specialists are concerned about "a torrent of faked science" as a result, said Nature.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Abby Wilson
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸