AT&T combining HBO, CNN, and more with Discovery to create 'formidable' rival to Netflix, Disney

AT&T on Monday announced it has reached a deal to spin off WarnerMedia and combine it with Discovery, creating a new standalone company, CNN reports. Discovery CEO David Zaslav will lead the new company, which The New York Times writes would be a "media juggernaut" that would be bigger than both Netflix and NBCUniversal, though not quite as big as Disney.
The $43 billion deal, CNN writes, would "combine two treasure troves of content," including the streaming services HBO Max and Discovery+. WarnerMedia owns HBO, CNN, TNT, TBS, and Warner Bros. among other assets, while Discovery's brands include HGTV, Food Network, and Animal Planet.
The combined company "would be a formidable competitor to" Netflix and Disney as the streaming wars continue to heat up, Bloomberg writes. The company is planning to spend about $20 billion on content, more than Netflix, Axios reports.
This announcement was also a "significant about-face" on the part of AT&T, which acquired Time Warner for over $85 billion in 2018, the Times writes.
AT&T CEO John Stankey said Monday the move "positions the new company to be one of the leading global direct-to-consumer streaming platforms." The deal is subject to regulatory approval, but the companies say they expect it to close in the middle of 2022. Brendan Morrow
The Pentagon was mired in chaos between former President Donald Trump's defeat Nov. 3 and his departure from office Jan. 20, Jonathan Swan reports at Axios, in a long look at Trump's final "war with his generals." After his loss, Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper and named Christopher Miller as acting secretary, and his personnel director Johnny McEntee continued the purge of Pentagon leadership, installing loyalists to "steamroll the generals and extract America from its foreign engagements."
On Nov. 9, the same day Trump appointed Miller, McEntee offered controversial retired Col. Douglas Macgregor a job as Miller's senior adviser, handing him a list of goals for Trump's final weeks in office, Swan reports: "1. Get us out of Afghanistan. 2. Get us out of Iraq and Syria. 3. Complete the withdrawal from Germany. 4. Get us out of Africa." Macgregor said if Trump really wanted that, he had to sign an order to that effect. When Miller got a signed memo two days later, saying all U.S. forces had to be out of Somalia by Dec. 31 and out of Afghanistan by Jan. 15, his reaction, Swan reports, was "What the f--k is this?"
Miller and Trump's national security team pushed back, painting a scenario like helicopters leaving Saigon in a chaotic retreat, and "Trump folded on total withdrawal for the last time as president," Swan reports. Still, "the situation inside the senior levels of the Trump administration was also growing more fraught. The tension between the civilian leadership of the Pentagon and the generals was as bad as it had been in living memory."
In early December, top Trump administration officials decided from National Security Agency intercepts that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Gen. Mark Milley was undercutting the Pentagon's civilian leadership, "a serious, likely fireable issue," Swan reports. But nobody wanted to bring the intel to Trump, "because you didn't want to get sucked into some weird scandal and be testifying," a source familiar with the discussions told Axios.
Miller, Swan reports, told associated he had his own "three goals for the final weeks of the Trump administration: No. 1: No major war. No. 2: No military coup. No. 3: No troops fighting citizens on the streets." He mostly succeeded. Read more at Axios. Peter Weber
Rev. Franklin Graham, head of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and one of former President Trump's earliest and most influential evangelical Christian backers, told Axios on HBO it would "be a very tough thing" for Trump to seek a second term in 2024. "I think for him, everything will depend on his health at that time," said Graham, 68. "If he still has energy and strength like he does. I don't." Trump, 74, "does not eat well, you know, and it's amazing the energy that he has," Graham added. "He's lost weight, 15 pounds, maybe. So he might be in good health and in good shape. I don't know."
Graham may be a Trump supporter, but he told Axios he would "absolutely" work with President Biden's administration, if asked, to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Rev. @Franklin_Graham says he'd "absolutely" work with Biden to reach out to Christians about getting vaccinated if he were asked to:
White evangelical Christians are one of the groups most hesitant to get vaccinated, according to multiple surveys. Graham was public about getting vaccinated himself, drawing jeers from many of his supporters, but he was clear with Axios that he sees encouraging people to get vaccinated right up there with saving souls. "I want people to know that COVID-19 can kill you, so we have a vaccine out there that could possibly save your life," he said. "And if you wait, it could be too late." Peter Weber
GlaxoSmithKline said Monday that a Phase 2 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine, developed with French partner Sanofi, showed a "strong neutralizing antibody response" in adult participates of all age groups and raised no safety issues. "We believe that this vaccine candidate can make a significant contribution to the ongoing fight against COVID-19 and will move to Phase 3 as soon as possible to meet our goal of making it available before the end of the year," said Roger Connor, president of GSK's vaccines program.
The Phase 3 trial, expected to start in the next few weeks, is slated to involve 35,000 adults from a number of countries. The vaccine is based on Sanofi's seasonal flu vaccine, combined with a immunity-boosting adjuvant from GSK. The companies had hoped to seek regulatory approval in the first half of 2021, but pushed back those plans after disappointing results in December. The favorable new findings will help GSK CEO Emma Walmsley stave off pressure from activist investor Elliott Management, which took a large stake in GSK in April, The Guardian reports. Peter Weber
Guns are everywhere in America, "but this story isn't so much about guns themselves as it is about one particular law that significantly expanded how they're used," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. "Stand Your Ground" laws, on the books in 30 states, "were originally pitched as a law-and-order measure to protect people forced to make difficult decision in impossible life-or-death situations," but "in practice, they can be invoked in incidents that really seem like they didn't need to turn deadly."
"Don't worry, we're not going to show you the far-too-plentiful footage of people getting shot in public places tonight — frankly, we're just one senseless murder away from HBO Max putting this show in the 'Endless Parade of Human Misery' category, alongside Chernobyl and Entourage," Oliver joked darky. "But given the prevalence of Stand Your Ground laws and the racial disparities in who they do and, crucially, don't protect, we thought tonight it would be worth taking a look at them."
Stand Your Ground laws are "redundant solutions to a made-up problem and they are actively doing harm," Oliver said. Basically, "if you have a reasonable fear someone might hurt you, you have just as much right to shoot them in the street as you would if they were coming though the window of your house." One woman, gun lobbyist Marion Hammer, has done more than anyone to push through these laws, he explained, running through her story.
A big problem with the laws is "it all comes down to perceived fear, whether you legitimately saw someone as a threat, and that is definitionally subjective," Oliver said. "And it's made even harder by the fact that often the only other person who know what happened in the incident is now dead." There are literal scripts for how to describe fatal shootings to avoid jail, he added. "It seems all you have to do is memorize a few key phrases, and you too could be free to shoot with impunity. It's basically Rosetta Stone for Justified Homicides."
"Stand Your Ground laws have contributed to a society where vigilantes with guns feel they have the right to decide what is safety, who is a threat, and what the punishment should be," Oliver said. "They have turbo-charged everything from road rage incidents to pointless disputes over dog weights." And yes, that last dispute is real. Watch below. Peter Weber
Melinda French Gates started talking with divorce lawyers in late 2019, not long after The New York Times reported that Bill Gates had more interactions with pedophile and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein that she had known about, the Times and The Wall Street Journal report. But it was also in late 2019 that Microsoft's board became aware of a letter from a Microsoft engineer who said she had been in a sexual relationship with Bill Gates years earlier, the Journal reported Sunday evening.
Microsoft board members hired a law firm to investigate the woman's allegations and deemed the relationship inappropriate, and by early 2020 "some board members decided it was no longer suitable for Mr. Gates to sit as a director at the software company he started and led for decades," the Journal reports. "Mr. Gates resigned before the board's investigation was completed and before the full board could make a formal decision on the matter." He had just been re-elected to the board in December 2019, three months before his March 13, 2020, resignation.
"There was an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably," Bridgitt Arnold, a spokeswoman for Bill Gates, said in a statement. "Gates' decision to transition off the board was in no way related to this matter. In fact, he had expressed an interest in spending more time on his philanthropy starting several years earlier."
Melinda Gates had been upset with her future ex-husband on and off for years, including over a sexual harassment settlement Bill Gates had facilitated for the couple's longtime financial adviser, the Times reports. "In some circles, Bill Gates had also developed a reputation for questionable conduct in work-related settings," and on at least a few occasions he had "pursued women who worked for him at Microsoft and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation."
"It is not clear how much Ms. French Gates knew about her husband's behavior or to what degree it contributed to their split," the Times reports.
Arnold, the spokeswoman, told the Times "it is extremely disappointing that there have been so many untruths published about the cause, the circumstances and the timeline of Bill Gates' divorce." She added, "The rumors and speculation surrounding Gates' divorce are becoming increasingly absurd, and it's unfortunate that people who have little to no knowledge of the situation are being characterized as 'sources.'" Peter Weber
As Japan deals with its fourth wave of coronavirus infections, a new poll published Monday has found that a vast majority of residents are opposed to Tokyo hosting this year's Olympic games.
The Tokyo Games are about two months away, having been postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The survey, conducted over the weekend by the Asahi Shimbun newspaper, shows that 43 percent of respondents want the Tokyo Games canceled and 40 percent believe they should be delayed again. Last month, 35 percent of survey respondents felt the games needed to be canceled, and 34 percent wanted them postponed.
Just 14 percent want the games to go forward this summer, down from 28 percent last month. A majority of respondents, 59 percent, believe if the Olympics are held, there shouldn't be any spectators at the events. For the survey, 1,527 people were polled via telephone.
Amid a surge in cases, Japan expanded its coronavirus state of emergency on Friday. Osaka is the country's current hotspot, with health care workers warning they are running out of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients. An estimated 17,000 people in the area with coronavirus symptoms are waiting to be admitted to a hospital or are being treated at their homes, The Guardian reports. Only about 3 percent of Japan's population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Japan has reported nearly 670,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 11,300 deaths. While organizers of the Tokyo Games say they will enact strict measures to ensure everyone's safety, including regular testing of athletes and no spectators from overseas, there are concerns among the public that athletes from other countries will bring COVID-19 into Japan, and many Japanese doctors and nurses have warned against holding the games. Catherine Garcia
A declassified report from the directorate of national intelligence and the Pentagon is due to be handed over to the Senate Intelligence Committee in June. Whitaker offered a preview, speaking with some familiar voices in the UAP sphere — Luis Elizondo, former head of the Pentagon's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP); retired Navy Cmdr. Dave Fravor, whose F/A-18F squadron encountered a UPA off California in 2004; Christopher Mellon, former deputy assistant secretary of defense for intelligence — and some new ones, like Lt. Cmdr. Alex Dietrich, who viewed the UAP with Fravor.
60 Minutes showed some declassified footage previously leaked to The New York Times by Mellon and Elizondo. "It's bizarre and unfortunate that someone like myself has to do something like that to get a national security issue like this on the agenda," Mellon said. Everyone Whitaker spoke with underscored that unidentified means just that, not yet identified, there's no evidence these phenomena are extraterrestrial, and they are a potential national security risk no matter who created them because the technology seems far beyond what the U.S. can currently produce.
Mellon said the UFOs are not secret U.S. government technology, and "I can say that with a very high degree of confidence in part because of the positions I held in the department, and I know the process."
Former Navy pilot Lt. Ryan Graves told Whitaker that fellow pilots began seeing UAPs hovering over restricted airspace off Virginia Beach in 2014, after upgrades to their radar, and continued seeing UAP's off the Atlantic Coast "every day for at least a couple years."
60 Minutes Overtime had more of the interview with Fravor and Dietrich, and you can watch that below. Peter Weber