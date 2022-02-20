Hype machine: Selling the crypto future

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:

Cryptocurrency companies executed an all-out blitz of the airwaves during this year's Super Bowl, said Misyrlena Egkolfopoulou in Bloomberg, leaving many viewers dazed and confused. "Don't be like Larry," was one of the messages from the digital currency exchange FTX, after an amusing montage of the famous curmudgeon Larry David expressing "skepticism about everything from the moon landing to the Declaration of Independence." In other words, "Ignore the haters and start buying." Playing on "the consumer's fears of missing out," the ads seemed to work. A commercial for Coinbase featured "a bouncing QR code" that led to an offer of $15 in free Bitcoin for new users, and demand was so high that Coinbase's website crashed within minutes. But while "Americans are used to hearing a long list of risks rattled off at the end of drug commercials," there were no such disclaimers. Nobody was eager to tell viewers that the price of Bitcoin has been tumbling since November.

This felt like a rerun of the Dotcom Bowl, said Angela Watercutter in Wired. In January 2000, "some 20 percent of the advertising real estate for the Big Game" was bought by tech firms riding the wave of euphoria. Then the bubble burst. This year, commercials from crypto companies bumped up against ads from older brands, like Turbotax, trying hard to catch the reflected crypto glow. All the "celebrity-studded attempts to get new buyers into the blockchain hype wheel" felt entirely cynical, said Chaim Gartenberg in The Verge. None of the ads selling this "towering pyramid scheme" explained "what cryptocurrency technology will actually do or how it will improve things in users' lives." All they pushed was that "not getting on board would mean missing out."