Employment: Men staying on the sidelines

There's a troubling puzzle in America's jobs picture, said Catherine Rampell in The Washington Post: "Where did all the workers go?" The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported last week that the economy added another 263,000 jobs in November, surpassing expectations. But while businesses remain keen on hiring, labor force participation — the share of adults either working or actively looking for work — fell for a third straight month, and at 62.1 percent "remains depressed relative to pre-pandemic days." The downward trend within the so-called prime working age population (ages 25 to 54) is particularly mystifying. The pandemic could still be a factor, with some workers suffering from long COVID. So could burned-out workers staying on the sidelines because they have re-evaluated their priorities. Regardless, it is "not a sign of a healthy labor market."

Why aren't more young men working? asked Jeanna Smialek in The New York Times. The labor force participation rate among "prime-aged men" in November was 88.5 percent. That might sound like a high number, but it has been declining for a long time, from 97 percent in the 1950s. In the past two years, "a small demographic slice seems to be most heavily affected" by the pandemic upheaval: men who were early in their careers during the 2008 recession. Some economists think it's because they've been hit by "repeated crises, making their labor market footing fragile." A growing reluctance to work is most disturbing, said Nicholas Eberstadt in the New York Post. For every unemployed guy looking for a job today, there are four guys who are "ambivalent about — or allergic to — working" who get counted as NILFs, or "not in the labor force." This isn't a question of a lack of available jobs or demand for skills. It's because Washington "inadvertently disincentivized work" by giving Americans pandemic handouts that could substitute for earned wages.