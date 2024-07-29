Apple in first union contract with retail employees

The deal with employees at the Towson, Maryland, store marks the first labor agreement for any US Apple employees

The Apple Store at Towson Town Center Mall
This will also be Apple's first-ever retail union contract in the US
(Image credit: Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published
in speed read

What happened

Tech conglomerate Apple reached a collective bargaining deal Saturday with unionized employees at its Towson, Maryland, store (pictured above). This marks the first labor agreement not just for an Apple retail store, but for any American employees of the company. The Towson employees joined the International Association of Machinists union in 2022 and have been working toward a union deal with Apple since then. 



 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

