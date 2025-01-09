US port strike averted with tentative labor deal

The strike could have shut down major ports from Texas to Maine

Union dockworker demonstrates outside port
A union dockworker and member of the International Longshoremen's Association demonstrates outside a port
(Image credit: Mark Felix / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The International Longshoremen's Association and port terminal operators on the East Coast and Gulf Coast reached a tentative labor deal Wednesday, averting a disruptive dockworker strike that could have shut down all major ports from Maine to Texas starting next week.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

