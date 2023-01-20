Why union membership hit a historic low even as numbers climbed

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Thursday that union membership rates dropped to just 10.1 percent of the overall job market in 2022, marking a historic low in the overall share of union membership in the broader national job market. While 2022's record low percentage comes at the tail end of a decades-long decline in union membership rates from its peak of 20.1 percent in 1983 — the first year the government began calculating labor membership data — the BLS notes that the number of union members actually increased by more than a quarter of a million people between 2021 and 2022. Taken together, the two pieces of data aren't as incompatible as they might seem at first glance, and ultimately point to the challenges unions face as the country's labor force continues recovering from the damage wrought during the COVID pandemic's peak. Here's everything you need to know:

What does the data actually show?

First, it's important to clarify just who participated in the federal study. As the Bureau explained in its release, the data collected came "as part of the Current Population Survey (CPS), a monthly sample survey of about 60,000 eligible households that obtains information on employment and unemployment among the nation's civilian noninstitutional population age 16 and over." Using that cumulative data culled over the course of 2022, the Bureau determined that "the total number of wage and salary workers grew by 5.3 million (mostly among nonunion workers), or 3.9 percent." Crucially, it also found that "The number of wage and salary workers belonging to unions, at 14.3 million in 2022, increased by 273,000, or 1.9 percent, from 2021."

It's that discrepancy between significant job growth overall, and the conspicuously less-robust growth of union jobs in particular that explains why union membership rates have declined, even as their actual member numbers increased over the past year.