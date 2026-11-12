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The Ray-Ban family feud

Fight for control of €50bn EssilorLuxottica empire has drawn comparisons to TV show Succession

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Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio at the A$AP Rocky Met Gala After Party in 2025
Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio has repeatedly attempted to buy out his siblings
(Image credit: Steve Eichner / WWD / Getty Images)

The late Leonardo Del Vecchio must be “rolling in his grave”, said The Observer.

The Italian businessman turned a “small optical workshop in the Dolomite foothills” into one of Italy’s most storied luxury fashion companies. He then decided to split his EssilorLuxottica empire – which owns Ray-Ban, Oakley and Persol among around 150 brands in total – between his seven children and his widow “in the hope that they would co-operate without the need to name a successor”.

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