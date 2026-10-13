Book reviews: ‘The Everywhere Millionaire’ and ‘The Vanishing Family’

A deep dive into ‘America’s Main Street millionaires’ and a mystery by Robert Kolker

By
Published
Portillo, a hot dog mogul in the making
Portillo, a hot dog mogul in the making
(Image credit: Portillo's)
Jump to category:

‘The Everywhere Millionaire: Who Is Really Rich in America and How They Got There’ by Owen Zidar and Eric Zwick

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week US
The Week US

Explore your latest briefing

Explore your latest briefing