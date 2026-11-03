Book reviews: ‘The American Way of Killing’ and ‘Sleeping Beauties: Why Good Ideas Go Dormant and How They Wake Up’

Malcolm Gladwell examines why gun violence is so prevalent in the U.S., and David Byrne highlights major breakthroughs that were overlooked

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Shopping for firearms in Orem, Utah
Shopping for firearms in Orem, Utah
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‘The American Way of Killing’ by Malcolm Gladwell

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