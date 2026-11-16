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Trump’s big profits from selling social media access

The company saw a surge of 205% in revenue in just the third quarter of 2026

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage of Donald Trump, the Truth Social logo, and a money printing press.
At least 60% of the Trump Media and Technology Group’s third quarter profits come from selling access
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

President Donald Trump’s net worth has grown significantly since his return to the White House, and financial disclosures from his large media empire now show just how much wealth he has accrued from one of his moneymaking ventures. Most of this revenue comes from selling early access to his social media feeds, a gambit that Democrats are pushing to investigate as critics question its legality.

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

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