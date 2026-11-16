Trump’s big profits from selling social media access

President Donald Trump’s net worth has grown significantly since his return to the White House, and financial disclosures from his large media empire now show just how much wealth he has accrued from one of his moneymaking ventures. Most of this revenue comes from selling early access to his social media feeds, a gambit that Democrats are pushing to investigate as critics question its legality.

Pay to play

Revenues soared 205% in the third quarter of 2026 for the president’s media conglomerate, Trump Media and Technology Group, which owns his social media platform Truth Social, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Much of the company’s net income “came from $496.1 million in gains on its cryptocurrency and stock holdings, which the company described as noncash,” said The Washington Post.

But the most criticized aspect is the ballooning of Truth API, a licensing service that “allows news organizations, Wall Street trading firms and other services to pay $60,000 to $100,000 per month for a direct feed of posts on the social network,” said NBC News. Of the company’s $3 million in third-quarter revenue, $1.8 million, or 60%, came from selling access via Truth API, according to the SEC filing. Critics have argued that selling such a service is unlawful and have “slammed the feed as an attempt to profit from Trump’s posts,” said NBC.

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‘Laissez-faire approach’

Why would “deep-pocketed financial institutions pay exorbitant fees to see presidential declarations before the rest of the public?” said MS NOW. The idea of selling access is “controversial but straightforward,” as Trump often posts about governmental moves that reverberate through the economy. But one lawsuit claims Trump “stands to gain financially” and calls the “scheme” an “extraordinary, corrupt, and unconstitutional” one, according to the suit filed by The Intercept Media and the Freedom of the Press Foundation.

The financial disclosures would normally “raise a red flag for the SEC,” said The New Republic. But the agency’s two commissioners are both Republicans, and Trump appointed one. The GOP has often been “less interested in enforcing the nation’s securities laws, but Trump 2.0 takes that laissez-faire approach to legality to stratospheric new levels.” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) has launched a congressional investigation into the Truth API venture.

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