Downtown St. Louis is in a real estate 'doom loop'

The city is ripe with abandoned buildings and vacant lots, with its real estate market in dire straits

Photo collage of downtown St. Louis with various buildings outlined in red or yellow.
One outlet described downtown St. Louis as having 'hit commercial rock bottom'
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Shutterstock)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
When thinking of blighted downtowns, cities like San Francisco and Portland, Oregon, may come to mind, but there is a Midwest metropolis dealing with a major problem of its own: St. Louis. One of Missouri's major cities, a recent report in The Wall Street Journal detailed how downtown St. Louis is dealing with a so-called 'doom loop,' when cities become trapped in a cycle of urban decay. 

Despite being home to about 300,000 people, St. Louis has seen a decline over the past few years that has caused the city to look for ways to revitalize its shrinking downtown. Much of this has to do with a poor real estate market, as downtown St. Louis has "hit commercial rock bottom," industry outlet The Real Deal said. 

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

