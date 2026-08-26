What’s driving the UK’s hidden ‘productivity boom’?

While GDP growth remains slow, stubbornly low productivity has been ‘improving’ since 2024

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Worker and a smiley face
The UK’s economy is now in ‘an OK place’, said Bruna Skarica, chief UK economist at US investment bank Morgan Stanley
(Image credit: Mike Kemp / In Pictures / Getty Images)

The UK’s productivity, which measures the economic output of each worker per hour, has been dismal since the financial crisis of 2008. But new research suggests Britain’s economy has enjoyed a hidden productivity boom over the past two years.

Productivity has been growing by 1.1% per year since late 2024 – far above the official 0.2% estimate by the Office for National Statistics – according to the Resolution Foundation. The think tank analysed payroll data from HMRC and tax returns from the self-employed, arguing that this gives a more accurate representation of the workforce than the much-criticised Labour Force Survey the ONS uses.

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Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a senior staff writer and podcast panellist for The Week, covering world news and writing the weekly Global Digest newsletter. Before joining the site in 2023, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, working for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent among others, and regularly appearing on radio shows. In 2021, she was awarded the “journalist-at-large” fellowship by the Local Trust charity, and spent a year travelling independently to some of England’s most deprived areas to write about community activism. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, and has also worked in Bolivia, Colombia and Spain.