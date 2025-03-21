Lies, damned lies, and statistics: what's gone wrong at the ONS?
Beleaguered government agency has been widely criticised for struggling to fix problems with data
The Office for National Statistics has had to delay the release of trade data due to errors in its analysis – the latest setback for the beleaguered government agency.
The delay of the trade data, announced with one day’s notice, "will fuel questions over the reliability of figures produced by the ONS", said the Financial Times, after long-running problems with its key Labour Force Survey.
What did the commentators say?
"If statistics enable the state to see, then the British government is increasingly short-sighted," said The Economist's Bagehot column.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The LFS, for example, "once a gold standard of data collection, now struggles to provide basic figures". Whereas 10 years ago response rates to the survey were about 50%, they fell to just 17.3% in 2023 and are expected to be even lower in the past year. This "has left interest rate-setters without reliable employment data for almost 18 months", said the FT. Some economists "think the LFS is now more likely to record people who are at home – thus overestimating the level of economic inactivity overall", said MoneyWeek.
Those working at the ONS blame "funding constraints, a lack of modernisation and staff being afraid to raise problems", said Bloomberg. The issue of plunging response rates to the LFS "was raised internally around a decade ago", but "radical action to address the issue was delayed".
The ONS has been building up a new index, the “Transformed Labour Market Survey”, to replace the LFS. But "repeated twists and tweaks mean it may not be ready to launch until 2027", said The Guardian. Meg Hillier, chair of the Treasury Select Committee, said the delay would rob policymakers of reliable data about the jobs market, making "some of the most consequential decisions taken by the Treasury and Bank of England challenging at best and misinformed at worst".
What's next?
The ONS deserves credit for being a generally trusted source of accurate data, said Andrew Sentance on CapX. But "we need much quicker action from our official statisticians and their regulators to fix problems".
Maybe it's a wider shift in attitudes that is needed, said The Economist's Bagehot. "If the state can compel people to sit in a stale room for hours to decide if someone is a thief, it can force people to fill in a form."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Jamie Timson is the UK news editor, curating The Week UK's daily morning newsletter and setting the agenda for the day's news output. He was first a member of the team from 2015 to 2019, progressing from intern to senior staff writer, and then rejoined in September 2022. As a founding panellist on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast, he has discussed politics, foreign affairs and conspiracy theories, sometimes separately, sometimes all at once. In between working at The Week, Jamie was a senior press officer at the Department for Transport, with a penchant for crisis communications, working on Brexit, the response to Covid-19 and HS2, among others.
-
The fight for control of Ukraine's nuclear reactors
The Explainer How serious is Donald Trump about US ownership of Kyiv's nuclear power plants?
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 15 - 21 March
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: Why is Trump sending detainees to El Salvador?
Podcast Plus should councils reverse their bans on playing in streets? And can a Peruvian farmer defeat an energy giant?
By The Week UK Published
-
DOGE official at Treasury resigns after racist posts
Speed Read Marko Elez's ability to access the Treasury's central government payment system has been rescinded
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Elon Musk operatives access US payment system, aid
Speed Read The Trump administration has given Musk's team access to the Treasury payment system, allowing him to track and control government spending
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published