DOGE official at Treasury resigns after racist posts

Marko Elez's ability to access the Treasury's central government payment system has been rescinded

What happened

A federal judge Thursday issued a temporary restraining order limiting access by Elon Musk's "Department of Government Efficiency" to a Treasury Department payment system that contains personal and financial information of millions of Americans.

