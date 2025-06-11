Five takeaways from Rachel Reeves' Spending Review

The winners and losers as the government sets its budgets for the next four years

Photo composite of John Healey, Wes Streeting, Angela Rayner and Rachel Reeves alongside images of house building, the NHS and military
There are questions over how long the investments will take to yield results, with many departments facing real-terms cuts or freezes in the short term
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

Rachel Reeves has announced the government's departmental budgets in her Spending Review, with housing, health and defence the big winners, while the Home Office loses out.

The Chancellor said that the review was part of the government's mission for "Britain's renewal", particularly highlighting an increase in capital investment on infrastructure projects. But with all budgets, there are winners and losers, and a number of areas in public spending could begin to feel the pinch very quickly.



Richard Windsor, The Week UK

Richard Windsor is a freelance writer for The Week Digital. He began his journalism career writing about politics and sport while studying at the University of Southampton. He then worked across various football publications before specialising in cycling for almost nine years, covering major races including the Tour de France and interviewing some of the sport’s top riders. He led Cycling Weekly’s digital platforms as editor for seven of those years, helping to transform the publication into the UK’s largest cycling website. He now works as a freelance writer, editor and consultant.

