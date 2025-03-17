Are we on the brink of a recession?

Britain's shrinking economy is likely to upend Rachel Reeves' Spring Statement spending plans

Illustration of a shattered coin and declining stock graph
A slowdown in the number of employees being hired is consistent with a pattern 'only seen during a recession'
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

The City of London is being "stalked" by fears of a recession as official figures show the UK economy shrank by 0.1% in January in a blow to Labour's growth ambitions.

The unexpected contraction, reported by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), is a "sharp turnaround" after the "robust" 0.4% growth seen in December, said London's The Standard.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸