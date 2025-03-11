Can Ukraine make peace with Trump in Saudi Arabia?

Zelenskyy and his team must somehow navigate the gap between US president's 'demands and threats'

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, 28 February 2025
Zelenskyy and Trump exchange heated words in the Oval Office
(Image credit: Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Images)
By
published

"Getting people to talk to each other makes the biggest difference," said Britain's national security adviser Jonathan Powell back in 2014 after the publication of his book on conflict resolution.

The former chief-of-staff to Tony Blair was in Kyiv this weekend to advise the Ukraine delegation preparing to fly to Saudi Arabia for talks today. Powell will have urged them to "adopt the sort of language during the talks with the Americans in Riyadh which will somehow bridge the gap between Trump's demands and threats", said The Spectator.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸