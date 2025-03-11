What to expect from the Spring Statement

Will Chancellor Rachel Reeves stick to her fiscal rules?

There has been much speculation that the government could announce changes to income tax thresholds, inheritance tax or cash ISA allowances
Chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to deliver her first Spring Statement this month but it is unclear whether there will be more tax changes.

The statement – where the chancellor traditionally sets out the government's spending plans – is not intended to be a "big event", said MoneyWeek, as the Treasury has previously committed to there being "one major fiscal event a year". That event would have been the Autumn Budget.



Marc Shoffman, The Week UK

