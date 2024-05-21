FDIC chair out after toxic work culture report
The report revealed a trend of sexual harassment and discrimination at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
What happened
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Chair Martin Gruenberg will step down as soon as his successor is confirmed, Gruenberg and the White House said Monday. Senate Banking Committee Chair Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) had called for new leadership at the FDIC hours earlier, saying he no longer believed Gruenberg could fix the bank regulator's toxic work culture, detailed in an independent review released May 7.
Who said what
President Joe Biden "will soon put forward a new nominee for FDIC chair" who is committed to protecting consumers and the "rights and dignity of all employees," said White House Deputy Press Secretary Sam Michel.
The report on FDIC workplace problems, from the law firm Cleary Gottlieb, found a "patriarchal, insular and risk-averse culture" where employees suffered sexual harassment from supervisors and Gruenberg was seen as "someone who was angry and upset and who could not control his temper."
What next?
With Gruenberg staying on until his replacement is seated, the FDIC's five-member board will retain its Democratic majority and can push forward "a proposed overhaul to capital requirements for the country's largest banks," The New York Times said.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
ICC seeks warrants for Netanyahu, Hamas chief
Speed Read The International Criminal Court's top prosecutor said Hamas broke international law and Israel committed war crimes
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Infected blood scandal: will justice be served?
Today's Big Question Government apologises for 'decades-long moral failure' and promises £10bn compensation but true accountability may take far longer
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
'You staring at me?'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
How did Starbucks 'fall from grace?'
The Explainer The coffee giant faces lower quarterly sales. Is it the economy, or have the drinks grown stale?
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
How Wall Street and Endless Shrimp may have killed Red Lobster
Under the Radar The company's shrimp deal may have worked a little too well
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Downtown St. Louis is in a real estate 'doom loop'
Under the Radar The city is rife with abandoned buildings and vacant lots, with its real estate market in dire straits
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
How will the FTC's ban on noncompete agreements affect the workforce?
The explainer Short answer: Competition will only get fiercer
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Musk clears Tesla self-driving hurdle in China
Speed Read The Tesla CEO won China's approval to introduce Full Self-Driving (FSD) cars
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Why is Tesla stumbling?
In the Spotlight More competition, confusion about the future and a giant pay package for Elon Musk
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Grindr 'shared user HIV status' with ad firms, lawsuit claims
Speed Read LGBTQ dating app accused of breaching UK data protection laws in case filed at London's High Court
By Rebecca Messina, The Week UK Published
-
UAW scores historic win in South at VW plant
Speed Read Volkswagen workers in Tennessee have voted to join the United Auto Workers union
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published