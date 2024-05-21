FDIC chair out after toxic work culture report

The report revealed a trend of sexual harassment and discrimination at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg testifies before Congress
FDIC Chair Martin Gruenberg will step down
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Chair Martin Gruenberg will step down as soon as his successor is confirmed, Gruenberg and the White House said Monday. Senate Banking Committee Chair Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) had called for new leadership at the FDIC hours earlier, saying he no longer believed Gruenberg could fix the bank regulator's toxic work culture, detailed in an independent review released May 7.



Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

