The Secret Service has a new goal: tackling workplace violence

A new report shows that many perpetrators have things in common

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A Secret Service agent is seen on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
The Secret Service examined incidents in which ‘128 people were injured and 119 were killed’ at work
(Image credit: Kevin Carter / Getty Images)

While the U.S. Secret Service may be best known for protecting government officials, its latest mission involves investigating workplace violence. And in a nation where this type of violence is commonplace, a new report from the agency hopes to help prevent future incidents

‘Examining 50 incidents of mass violence’

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

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