The Secret Service is reportedly facing a massive sniper shortage

The agency is reportedly dealing with a 73% shortage

A Secret Service counter sniper guards the White House rooftop.
A Secret Service counter sniper guards the White House rooftop
(Image credit: Alex Brandon / AP Photo)
Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Chronic problems with the U.S. Secret Service have been investigated for years, but a recent report revealed that understaffing at the protective agency might be even worse than many people realize. The Aug. 29 report claims that the Secret Service is in dire need of more snipers and sharpshooters, and that if staffing levels do not improve, the public figures guarded by the agency could be at risk.

What does this report say?

This team is "composed of highly trained, precision marksmen who provide long-range observation and tactical support during the Secret Service's protective operations," such as the marksman who killed then-former President Donald Trump's would-be assassin in 2024. But the failure to properly staff this sniper team "could limit the Secret Service's ability to properly protect our nation's most senior leaders, risking injury or assassination," said the inspector general's report.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

The agency consistently relies on "overtime and personnel from other Homeland Security agencies in order to have sufficient staffing," said The Hill. Throughout 2024, when security was ramped up for the presidential election, snipers "worked nearly 60,000 hours of overtime." At least some of these snipers had "not completed the latest testing requirements yet were still used for coverage for events."

What is the bigger picture?

This report adds to the ongoing criticism of the modern Secret Service, going back to the Obama administration when the agency was often riddled with controversies and staffing problems. The agency itself "agreed with the inspector general's assessment of the counter sniper team," said ABC News.

Snipers who missed the "mandatory weapons training supported 47 of the 426 events (11%) attended by protectees in calendar year 2024," said ABC News. This includes multiple events attended by Trump as well as then-President Joe Biden. Despite the staffing challenges, the Secret Service "told the auditors that it was unrealistic to seek to add the number of snipers the agency requires given the onerous recruiting and onboarding process," said Government Executive.

The requirements to join the Secret Service's counter sniper team were cited as a hindrance to hiring. The agency's counter snipers "cannot be directly hired for that role but must first serve as an agent for two years," said The Hill. This requirement was recently shortened to 18 months, but the report said that "delay — as well as the prohibition on hiring military snipers — limits the pool of potential candidates."

But the Secret Service said it is working on addressing these issues. Their "specific needs are their counter snipers deployed not only at the White House but at protective sites," said Derek Mayer, the former deputy special agent in charge of the Secret Service Chicago field office, to ABC. The "primary focus of the Secret Service right now is on recruitment and hiring. This will allow for the Secret Service to hire the best possible candidates and prepare for the future and the 2028 campaign."

Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸