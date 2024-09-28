Post Office: still-troubled horizons
Sub-postmasters continue to report issues with Horizon IT system behind 'one of the worst miscarriages of justice in British legal history'
Post Office executives "will be on tenterhooks" as the long-running public inquiry into the Horizon IT scandal reopened this week, said Mark Sweney in The Observer. Following an already devastating "litany" of cover-ups and management screw-ups, the last phase of the probe, chaired by High Court judge Sir Wyn Williams, "will hear whether lessons have been learnt" by examining the Post Office's "current state and culture".
Embattled CEO Nick Read, who replaced Paula Vennells in 2019 before becoming "embroiled in a reputational crisis of his own", has resigned ahead of his appearance. Read had "temporarily stepped back" over the summer so he could, he said, give the inquiry his "entire attention". In March, he was "exonerated" after a separate investigation into bullying.
The airing of two anonymous surveys of Post Office operators won't make life any more comfortable for bosses. Complaints about the Horizon IT system – whose faults prompted "one of the worst miscarriages of justice in British legal history" – still feature prominently, said Michael Race on BBC News. Some 92% of sub-postmasters surveyed reported issues with the Fujitsu-developed system, which was described as "flawed" and still dogged by "unexplained discrepancies".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
As the loss-making Post Office tries to draw a line under the crisis, much depends on chair Nigel Railton, parachuted in from National Lottery operator Camelot – apparently "against the advice of his wife", said John Gapper in the FT. Railton "somehow has to convince the Treasury that it will not be throwing good money after bad by handing out yet more investment capital". The PO has to become a decent business – whether it remains in state hands, or becomes "a mutual owned by postmasters" as some suggest. "It is too embedded in British society to fail."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
What does Hezbollah want?
The Explainer Israel has turned its fire on Hezbollah, the enemy across its northern border in Lebanon that it has been fighting for 40 years
By The Week UK Published
-
Crossword: September 28, 2024
The Week's daily crossword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sudoku hard: September 28, 2024
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
The UK's national debt: a terrifying warning
Talking Point OBR's 'grim' report on Britain's fiscal outlook warns of skyrocketing spending, but 'projection' is not a 'forecast'
By The Week Published
-
Copper coins: are they doomed?
Talking Point Treasury says no new 1ps and 2ps needed due to declining use – but would we really miss them?
By The Week UK Published
-
Barcelona's Airbnb ban: a sign of things to come?
Talking Point Crackdown on short-term lets to combat unaffordable housing echoes similar moves elsewhere, but anti-tourism protests could prove self-defeating
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Is this the end of the big night out?
Talking Point Bar closures and Gen Z teetotallers threaten 'extinction' for 'messy nights on the town'
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Shein: could the year’s mega-IPO fall apart at the seams?
Talking Point Latest hitch is a pre-float 'security review' that could deter potential investors
By The Week UK Published
-
Labor market strong as inflation sinks
Feature And more of the week's best financial insight
By The Week US Published
-
Midair blowout: another black mark for Boeing
Feature This isn't the first production issue Boeing has encountered
By The Week US Published
-
Behemoths of the seas
The Explainer Cruise liners keep getting bigger, with the world’s largest 'megaship' ever built set to make its maiden voyage this month.
By The Week Staff Published