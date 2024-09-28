Post Office: still-troubled horizons

Sub-postmasters continue to report issues with Horizon IT system behind 'one of the worst miscarriages of justice in British legal history'

A letter box outside a Post Office branch in Bourton-on-the-Water
CEO Nick Read has resigned ahead of his appearance before the public inquiry into the Horizon IT scandal
(Image credit: Matt Cardy / Getty Images)
By
published

Post Office executives "will be on tenterhooks" as the long-running public inquiry into the Horizon IT scandal reopened this week, said Mark Sweney in The Observer. Following an already devastating "litany" of cover-ups and management screw-ups, the last phase of the probe, chaired by High Court judge Sir Wyn Williams, "will hear whether lessons have been learnt" by examining the Post Office's "current state and culture".

Embattled CEO Nick Read, who replaced Paula Vennells in 2019 before becoming "embroiled in a reputational crisis of his own", has resigned ahead of his appearance. Read had "temporarily stepped back" over the summer so he could, he said, give the inquiry his "entire attention". In March, he was "exonerated" after a separate investigation into bullying.

Post Office
