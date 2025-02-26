What is Great British Energy going to do exactly?

Will the new state-owned clean-energy company cut bills? And if so, when?

Ed Miliband
Ed Miliband, the UK's energy security and net zero secretary, said GB Energy will help 'to make Britain a clean-energy superpower'
By
published

Fuel bills will rise in April, as the energy regulator Ofgem announced an increase to the price cap yesterday – creating an awkward problem for Labour, which pledged in its manifesto to "save families hundreds of pounds on their bills".

The government says Great British Energy, a new state-owned energy company, will cut fuel bills in the future, and ensure UK taxpayers "reap the benefits of clean, secure, homegrown energy". But many are questioning exactly what GB Energy will do, and how much it can achieve.

