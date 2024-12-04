Enron mystery: 'sick joke' or serious revival?

23 years after its bankruptcy filing, the Texas energy firm has announced its resurrection

Employees leaving Enron office after company collapse
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

Enron, the Texas energy firm that collapsed in 2001 after years of massive accounting fraud, purported to rise from the ashes of infamy on Monday, the 23rd anniversary of its bankruptcy filing.

