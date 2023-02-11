Clashes: Modi's favored billionaire fights fraud claims

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:

Next to Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's vast industrial empire, the short seller Hindenburg Research looks like "a peashooter," said The Economist. But the small New York–based fund's report, accusing the Adani Group of "the largest con in corporate history," had by last week wiped out more than $110 billion of his companies' value and toppled him from third place on the global rich list. It has also called into question India's "tycoon-powered version of capitalism," championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Adani's multibillion-dollar projects, ranging from ports to power stations, "were the cornerstone of Modi's plan to turn the country into a global clean-energy powerhouse." Now Western multinationals will likely "think twice" about any partnerships with Adani or his fellow Indian tycoons.

The "storm surrounding Adani" comes during "a proud year" for India, as it overtakes China as the world's most populous nation and chairs the G-20 group of leading economies, said John Reed and Benjamin Parkin in the Financial Times. The Adani Group has portrayed Hindenburg's report as "a calculated attack on India; the independence, integrity, and quality of Indian institutions; and the growth story and ambition of India." And indeed, the ascent of Adani, who dropped out of school to work in Mumbai's diamond business, parallels the ascent of Modi and India's governing party. Both Adani and Modi come from the Indian state of Gujarat. Early on, Adani became one of Modi's strongest backers, building a local industrial empire that helped Modi "sell Gujarat as an economic model for India." When Modi was elected to national office, he flew on an Adani jet.