Subscribe & SaveSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Feature

5 scathing cartoons about Mitch McConnell's Jan. 6 commission stonewall

Artists take on his willful blindness, the horrors of the Capitol riot, and more

byJacob Lambert
June 3, 2021
Political Cartoon.

Bob Englehart | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Dave Whamond | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Ed Wexler | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Pat Bagley | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Steve Sack | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

  • Political satire

Recommended

Most Popular

Kate Winslet refused to have her stomach edited in Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet.
unfiltered

Kate Winslet refused to have her stomach edited in Mare of Easttown

Steve Kornacki explains why GOP really lost New Mexico special election
Steve Kornacki
2021 elections

Steve Kornacki explains why GOP really lost New Mexico special election

Trump reportedly claims he'll be 'reinstated' by August
Former President Donald Trump
'no that isn't how it works'

Trump reportedly claims he'll be 'reinstated' by August