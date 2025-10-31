41 political cartoons for October 2025
Editorial cartoonists take on Donald Trump, ICE, Stephen Miller, the government shutdown, a peace plan in the Middle East, Jeffrey Epstein, and more.
King Charles strips Andrew of ‘prince’ title
Speed Read He will now be known only as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor
Trump limits refugees mostly to white South Africans
Speed Read The administration is capping the number of refugees at 7,500
Political cartoons for October 31
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include presidential pardons, bombing boats, and Andrew Cuomo's big scare
Political cartoons for October 30
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include missing SNAP benefits, working without pay, and Graham Platner's terrible tattoo
Political cartoons for October 29
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include gerrymandered voters, taking aim at Venezuela, and banishing the Blue Jays
Political cartoons for October 28
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include a bailout for Argentina, a frog prince, and Epstein distractions
Political cartoons for October 27
Cartoons Monday's political cartoons include improving national monuments, the NBA gambling scandal, and the AI energy vampire
Political cartoons for October 26
Cartoons Sunday’s editorial cartoons include Young Republicans group chat, Louvre robbery, and more
5 seriously spooky political cartoons about Halloween
Cartoons Artists take on the GOP boogeyman, a white sheet, and more
Political cartoons for October 25
Cartoons Saturday’s political cartoons include hospital bill trauma, Independence Day, and more