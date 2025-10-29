‘Businesses that lose money and are uncompetitive won’t survive’

‘The bad Teamsters bargain with UPS’

The Wall Street Journal editorial board

Teamsters head Sean O’Brien “sold the union’s 2023 contract with United Parcel Service as a big win for workers,” but “two years later it’s looking like the bad bargain of the century,” says The Wall Street Journal editorial board. UPS “doesn’t want to be O’Brien’s next victim.” Workers “do best when their employers do well. That’s an eternal lesson that union bosses ignore when they pit ‘labor’ against managers, and workers suffer the most.”

‘Quebec’s disastrous forest reform bill was killed, but the threat remains’

Vijay Kolinjivadi and Nicolas Renaud at Al Jazeera

The “right-leaning populist government of Canada’s French-speaking province of Quebec finally scrapped a controversial forestry bill,” as “months of organized, broad-based resistance paid off,” say Vijay Kolinjivadi and Nicolas Renaud. Quebec’s government “believes that it is justifiable to bulldoze over environmental regulations, climate action and Indigenous rights to serve the interests of the logging lobby.” Lessons “can be learned from the fight against Bill 97 to ensure that Indigenous voices are not ignored again.”

‘A new chance for peace in Cyprus’

Joseph Epstein at Newsweek

The “U.N.-patrolled demilitarized zone separating Cyprus from the breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) is unlike any other buffer zone in the world,” says Joseph Epstein. But “there are signs that a thaw is possible,” as there is a “deep desire of Turkish Cypriots to end the economic and diplomatic isolation that has kept the north in limbo for decades.” It is “not politicians but ordinary Turkish Cypriots who are leading the call for reunification.”

‘Graham Platner’s controversial past tests Democrats’ tolerance for imperfection’

Carine Hajjar at The Boston Globe

Democrats are “searching for a fighter, too — but do they really need a guy with a Nazi tattoo in their ranks?” says Carine Hajjar. Senate candidate Graham Platner “quite literally motored onto Maine’s political scene with baritone promises to crush the oligarchy.” But “uncurated candidates come at a cost,” and the “price tag has ticked higher and higher as waves of reports concerning Platner’s controversial past Reddit posts and a Nazi tattoo have surfaced.”

