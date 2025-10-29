Border Patrol gets scrutiny in court, gains power in ICE
Half of the new ICE directors are reportedly from DHS’s more aggressive Customs and Border Protection branch
What happened
The Department of Homeland Security is conducting its third major shakeup of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement leadership since President Donald Trump took office in January, replacing 12 of the 25 field office directors, The Associated Press and Axios said Tuesday. Half of the new ICE directors are reportedly from DHS’s more aggressive Customs and Border Protection branch.
The controversial tactics of CBP’s Border Patrol unit were at the center of a court hearing in Chicago Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis ordered Gregory Bovino, the Border Patrol sector chief from California overseeing Trump’s Chicago-area crackdown, to brief her nightly on his agents’ compliance with her order barring the use of tear gas and other riot control measures in most instances.
Who said what
The list of reassigned ICE field directors was compiled by Bovino and DHS adviser Corey Lewandowski, NBC News and Fox News reported. Trump’s top aides have “welcomed Border Patrol’s more aggressive tactics to secure arrests, such as rappelling into apartment buildings from Black Hawk helicopters and jumping out of rental trucks,” NBC News said, and have “become disappointed with ICE,” which typically narrowly targets migrants with criminal records or deportation orders.
There is “significant friction within different wings of DHS,” Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin said on social media, and Bovino, Lewandowski and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem are in the faction that favors “aggressive tactics to arrest anyone in the U.S. illegally,” criminals or otherwise. “What did everyone think mass deportations meant?” a Border Patrol agent said to Melugin. “Only the worst?”
What next?
Judge Ellis spent an hour Tuesday explaining her Oct. 9 order to Bovino, making sure he understood the constitutional rights of journalists and nonviolent protesters. She pointed to several recent violations, including last weekend, when “kids were tear gassed on their way to celebrate Halloween” in Chicago’s Old Irving Park neighborhood. “Kids dressed in Halloween costumes walking to a parade do not pose an immediate threat to the safety of law-enforcement officers,” she told Bovino. “They just don’t, and you can’t use riot-control weapons against them.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Beth Macy’s 6 favorite books about living in a divided nation
Feature The journalist recommends works by Nicholas Buccola, Matthew Desmond, and more
-
Political cartoons for October 29
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include gerrymandered voters, taking aim at Venezuela, and banishing the Blue Jays
-
Is the ceasefire in Gaza really working?
Today's Big Question Neither Israel and Hamas has an interest in a full return to hostilities but ‘brutally simple arithmetic’ in region may scupper peace plan long-term
-
Shutdown stalemate nears key pain points
Speed Read A federal employee union called for the Democrats to to stand down four weeks into the government standoff
-
Chicago: Scenes from a city under siege
Feature Chicago is descending into chaos as masked federal agents target people in public spaces and threaten anyone who tries to document the arrests
-
How are ICE’s recruitment woes complicating Trump’s immigration agenda?
TODAY’S BIG QUESTION Lowered training standards and ‘athletically allergic’ hopefuls are hindering the White House plan to turn the Department of Homeland Security into a federal police force
-
Trump vows new tariffs on Canada over Reagan ad
speed read The ad that offended the president has Ronald Reagan explaining why import taxes hurt the economy
-
NY attorney general asks public for ICE raid footage
Speed Read Rep. Dan Goldman claims ICE wrongly detained four US citizens in the Canal Street raid and held them for a whole day without charges
-
Trump’s huge ballroom to replace razed East Wing
Speed Read The White House’s east wing is being torn down amid ballroom construction
-
Trump expands boat strikes to Pacific, killing 5 more
Speed Read The US military destroyed two more alleged drug smuggling boats in international waters
-
Whistles emerge as Chicago’s tool to fight ICE
IN THE SPOTLIGHT As federal agents continue raiding the city, communities have turned to noisemakers to create a warning system