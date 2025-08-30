5 bullseye cartoons about the reasons for mass shootings

Artists take on gun worship, a price paid, and more

By
published

This cartoon depicts a wide exterior view of a church-like building. Instead of steeples, it has assault-style rifles and targets on the roof. A sign outside the church reads, &amp;ldquo;The High Holy Church of American Gun Worship&amp;rdquo;. A voice from inside the building says, &amp;ldquo;Why did Minneapolis happen?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;ANOTHER school shooting is&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; and features three people. The first is a woman and she says, &amp;ldquo;Horrific.&amp;rdquo; The second is a man and he says, &amp;ldquo;Tragic.&amp;rdquo; The third is a man with an NRA hat who hugs an automatic rifle. He says, &amp;ldquo;A price I&amp;rsquo;m willing to pay.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Stained Glass&amp;rdquo;. It shows a church where the stained-glass windows have been shattered and the ground is flicked with blood. Outside the windows a pig-nosed man with an NRA hat and an elephant with a red hat say, &amp;ldquo;Thoughts and Prayers&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Chris Britt / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon shows a newscaster on a newschannel named &amp;ldquo;24 hour news&amp;rdquo;. He says, &amp;ldquo;There&amp;rsquo;s been another senseless shooting. Stay with us as we spend hours and hours discussing the killer and his quest for notoriety.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

In this cartoon, a man in a suit with an &amp;ldquo;NRA&amp;rdquo; button points to a screen that displays a large submarine-style sandwich. He says, &amp;ldquo;We propose an assault sandwich ban.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸