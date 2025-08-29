10 editorial cartoons for August 29

Friday’s political cartoons include a modest NRA proposal, Smithsonian revised, and the difference between Donald Trump and Abraham Lincoln's hats

In this cartoon, a man in a suit with an &amp;ldquo;NRA&amp;rdquo; button points to a screen that displays a large submarine-style sandwich. He says, &amp;ldquo;We propose an assault sandwich ban.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon depicts a man, woman, and child looking at a slavery exhibit at the Smithsonian. The exhibit includes ankle cuffs, a whip, a hangman&amp;rsquo;s noose, an illustration of a slave boat, a barrel filled with cotton and a stockade.. The man says, &amp;ldquo;According to this the south didn&amp;rsquo;t have slaves, just 4 million unpaid interns.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a wide exterior view of a church-like building. Instead of steeples, it has assault-style rifles and targets on the roof. A sign outside the church reads, &amp;ldquo;The High Holy Church of American Gun Worship&amp;rdquo;. A voice from inside the building says, &amp;ldquo;Why did Minneapolis happen?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon resembles the famous image from World War II of American soldiers raising the flag on Iwo Jima. In this version, a group of MAGA supporters with red hats are raising the original Cracker Barrel logo.

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon takes place outside the Centers for Disease Control, where RFK Jr. and a woman look at a large building with the letters &amp;ldquo;CDC: Centers for Damage Control and Polarization&amp;rdquo; written on the side. RFK Jr. has a syringe stuck into his shoulder and a worm on his head. He says, &amp;ldquo;And we didn&amp;rsquo;t even have to change the logo!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts Treasury Secretary Scott Bessen speaking to a man with empty packers who represents a U.S. consumer. Bessent says, &amp;ldquo;The president&amp;rsquo;s tariffs are bringing in half a trillion!&amp;rdquo; The man says, &amp;ldquo;You&amp;rsquo;re welcome.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chip Bok / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon features a storefront window of a bookstore and a man nearby looking at the window from a sidewalk. The window has two signs. The first reads, &amp;ldquo;New for right-wingers&amp;rdquo; and points at a book named &amp;ldquo;The Conspiracy of Big Government&amp;rdquo;. The second sign reads, &amp;ldquo;New for left-wingers&amp;rdquo; and points to a book named &amp;ldquo;The Conspiracy of Unregulated Private Greed&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Labor Day&amp;rdquo; and puts the reader above a long, winding line of hundreds of people outside the unemployment office. One person in line says, &amp;ldquo;Trump says the jobs numbers are rigged. Pass it on&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;If past presidents had done what Trump Does&amp;rdquo;. Donald Trump is at left holding golf clubs with a hat that reads, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m always right&amp;rdquo;. Abraham Lincoln is at right with an enormous top hat filled with words that begin with &amp;ldquo;Four score and seven years ago&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; He&amp;rsquo;s being chased by a group of people saying, &amp;ldquo;Wait wait! We haven&amp;rsquo;t finished reading your hat.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Randall Enos / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The title of this cartoon is &amp;ldquo;National Guard Troops Now Picking Up Trash in D.C.&amp;rdquo; It shows two guardsmen on the National Mall with garbage bags slung over their shoulders picking up dozens of discarded papers labeled &amp;ldquo;Executive Order&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

