CNN analyst rages at State Department for 'unacceptable' lack of clarity regarding American Afghanistan evacuations

CNN counterterrorism analyst Phil Mudd didn't hold in his condemnation of the U.S. State Department on Thursday, after spokesperson Ned Price offered up some seemingly less-than-exact and unclear answers as to Afghanistan and the number of Americans and visa holders who have been evacuated, Mediaite reports.

Mudd and CNN's Alisyn Camerota wanted more specifics on how many Americans remain in Afghanistan, calling for more transparency in the evacuation missions. "That was unacceptable," said Mudd. "I'm not interested in hearing a U.S. government spokesperson talk about how unprecedented this is with other U.S. presidents and how other presidents didn't have to deal with this." "That was pathetic!" he added.

CNN Counterterrorism Analyst Phil Mudd says Biden's State Department Spokesman Ned Price not knowing how many Americans they've flown out or left behind in Afghanistan is “unacceptable” and “pathetic” pic.twitter.com/jyfQitscjE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 19, 2021

