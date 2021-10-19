CNN's John King reveals multiple sclerosis diagnosis, says he's 'grateful you're all vaccinated'

While making a point about the importance of getting vaccinated to protect immunocompromised people from COVID-19, CNN anchor John King on Tuesday revealed that he has multiple sclerosis.

King shared his diagnosis live on CNN's Inside Politics during a discussion about former Secretary of State Colin Powell's death this week from COVID-19 complications. Powell was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 but was immunocompromised.

"I'm going to share a secret I've never spoken before: I'm immunocompromised," King revealed. "I have multiple sclerosis. So I'm grateful you're all vaccinated. I'm grateful my employer says all these amazing people who work on the floor, who came in here for the last 18 months when we were doing this, were vaccinated."

Though news of Powell's death at 84 was seized on by some to cast doubt on the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines, The Washington Post noted that the former secretary of state, who had been battling cancer and suffered from Parkinson's disease, "fit perfectly into a demographic that remains vulnerable to infections despite vaccination."

After explaining that he's grateful to those who are vaccinated, King added, "I don't like the government telling me what to do. I don't like my boss telling me what to do. In this case, it's important."

Politico's Heather Caygle, a guest on King's show Tuesday, applauded the CNN anchor as "incredibly brave," while Inside Politics producer Kristin Donnelly thanked him for "sharing very personal news that shines a light on why it's important to follow science."