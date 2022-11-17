CNN reportedly wants less drunken 'zany antics' during New Year's Eve show

Sir, don't you think you've had enough?

It sounds like that was the message CNN's new boss sent to the network's staffers during a town hall meeting this week about its annual New Year's Eve broadcast. CNN is looking to "pare back some of the zany antics" its New Year's Eve show has been known for, with CNN CEO Chris Licht saying he feels "on-camera drinking" has "eroded the credibility of CNN personnel," Variety reports.

CNN's primetime New Year's Eve coverage has recently been anchored by Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, the latter of whom made headlines last year for going on a drunken rant against New York City's "horrible" mayor Bill de Blasio (D). The morning of Jan. 1, Cohen tweeted, "Um, I was a bit overserved last night." But CNN said that while Cohen "said something he shouldn't have on live TV," he "will be back to co-host," and Cohen told Howard Stern, "I will not be shamed for having fun on New Year's Eve. That's why I'm there."

But Cohen himself may not have to sober up after all, as Variety's report notes he and Cooper will "still be able to imbibe during primetime hours," though other correspondents and anchors "who may have slurped down alcoholic concoctions on camera (or off) in the past will be required to halt the practice," reportedly including Don Lemon.

Cohen responded to the report on his show Watch What Happens Live by promising an even more raucous broadcast, declaring, "Anderson and I are going to party harder than we have ever partied before on New Year's Eve! Do you understand me?"